UPDATE: Dog rescued from Griffith house fire, chief says

GRIFFITH — A family dog was rescued from a Griffith house fire late Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded about 8 p.m. Sunday to a fire at a home in the 700 block of Lindberg Street.

Smoke could be seen rising from the home's eaves when firefighters arrived, an eyewitness said.

Griffith Fire Chief Roy Schoon said one resident suffered a minor burn to his leg and was treated on the scene by paramedics.

The fire appeared to originate in a rear bedroom of the home and was contained within 15 minutes, Schoon said.

The fire was contained to one bedroom, but there is "extensive water and smoke damage throughout the house," he said.

Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to ventilate the home, Schoon added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Schoon said.

Highland Fire Department and Superior Ambulance also responded to the scene.