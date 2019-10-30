GARY — A tower fell onto eastbound Interstate 80/94 early Wednesday after a driver collided with the structure, forcing the closure of the roadway to remove the structure, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Officials said all lanes were closed between Burr and Grant streets while the downed tower was removed, starting about 10:30 a.m.
"There isn't an exact timetable for this work, though it could last into the afternoon," officials said. "Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route."
Officials said an alternative route includes detouring north on Ind. 912 at Cline Avenue, east on U.S. 12/20 and south on Ind. 53 to get back to I-94.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.