INDOT removes tower on 80/94

INDOT crews remove a tower that was struck during an accident early Wednesday morning. Traffic on East Bound 80/94 was forced off at Cline Avenue

 Jeff Dildine The Times

GARY — A tower fell onto eastbound Interstate 80/94 early Wednesday after a driver collided with the structure, forcing the closure of the roadway to remove the structure, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Officials said all lanes were closed between Burr and Grant streets while the downed tower was removed, starting about 10:30 a.m.  

"There isn't an exact timetable for this work, though it could last into the afternoon," officials said. "Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route."

Officials said an alternative route includes detouring north on Ind. 912 at Cline Avenue, east on U.S. 12/20 and south on Ind. 53 to get back to I-94.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

INDOT removes downed tower on I-80/94

