UPDATE: Driver dead after truck hauling lawnmowers crashes into utility pole, coroner says

GRIFFITH — A Gary man, who crashed into a utility pole late Monday morning while hauling a trailer of lawnmowers, is dead, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
The deceased driver has been identified by the coroner as 70-year-old Sylvester Cason.
His injuries and manner of death are pending, according to the coroner's office.
The coroner's office was dispatched at 12:38 p.m. to Munster Community Hospital, where Cason was taken following the 11:35 a.m. crash.
Griffith Detective Jim Sibley had said a preliminary investigation found the driver's medical condition was the cause behind the crash.
A passenger in the vehicle was transported to an unknown hospital, Sibley said.
The crash occurred at Colfax and Elm streets. At least three ambulances were called out to the scene.
A section of Colfax Street remained shut down in both directions as Griffith police and fire officials remained on scene as of 12:45 p.m.
