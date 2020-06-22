UPDATE: Driver dead after truck hauling lawnmowers crashes into utility pole, coroner says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH — A Gary man, who crashed into a utility pole late Monday morning while hauling a trailer of lawnmowers, is dead, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The deceased driver has been identified by the coroner as 70-year-old Sylvester Cason.

His injuries and manner of death are pending, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's office was dispatched at 12:38 p.m. to Munster Community Hospital, where Cason was taken following the 11:35 a.m. crash.

Griffith Detective Jim Sibley had said a preliminary investigation found the driver's medical condition was the cause behind the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to an unknown hospital, Sibley said.

The crash occurred at Colfax and Elm streets. At least three ambulances were called out to the scene.