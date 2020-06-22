You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Driver dead after truck hauling lawnmowers crashes into utility pole, coroner says
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Driver dead after truck hauling lawnmowers crashes into utility pole, coroner says

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_8827.JPG

Police are investigating after a red pickup truck reportedly crashed into a utility pole at about 11:35 a.m. Monday.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

GRIFFITH — A Gary man, who crashed into a utility pole late Monday morning while hauling a trailer of lawnmowers, is dead, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The deceased driver has been identified by the coroner as 70-year-old Sylvester Cason.

His injuries and manner of death are pending, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's office was dispatched at 12:38 p.m. to Munster Community Hospital, where Cason was taken following the 11:35 a.m. crash.

Griffith Detective Jim Sibley had said a preliminary investigation found the driver's medical condition was the cause behind the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to an unknown hospital, Sibley said.  

Teen dies, 3 others injured in Region crash

The crash occurred at Colfax and Elm streets. At least three ambulances were called out to the scene.

A section of Colfax Street remained shut down in both directions as Griffith police and fire officials remained on scene as of 12:45 p.m.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Dyer's Matthew Voss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts