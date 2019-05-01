Heavy rain this week led to gridlock Wednesday on the Borman Expressway in Hammond, contributed to a fatal overnight crash, caused localized flooding across the Region and temporarily knocked out power to thousands.
Drivers in Lake and Porter counties navigated road closures and high standing water Wednesday, and flood warnings for local waterways remained in effect.
Rain is in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Portage officials reported a number of road closures Wednesday morning because of flooding.
The intersection of Hamstrom Road and Defiance Avenue; the intersection of Boulder and Belmont; Lakewood at Spring Street (east of Hamstrom); Samuelson road south of Central Avenue at Robbins Ditch and the intersection of Aspen and Oakwood are all reported closed on the city's municipal Facebook page.
"We've had 4 1/2 inches fall in the past 48 hours; so unfortunately, the ground is saturated, and our drainage system is at maximum capacity," Assistant Street Department Superintendent Randy Reeder said. "City departments have been working together all morning to address these issues throughout the city as quickly as possible."
In Lake County, road closures include: Clark Street from 91st to 101st Avenue; 213th Street and Calumet Avenue; 7000 W. Belshaw Ave.; 129th and Main Street; 117th Avenue between Cline and Parrish Avenue; 101st and Clark; 121st, east of Iowa Street.
Several lanes of U.S. 41 by the Kankakee River were closed due to high water, and 97th Avenue between Clay and Randolph were flooded, according to the county highway department. Closures will continue to be posted throughout the day.
The weather caused a tree to fall in the 5400 block of Chase Street in Merrillville, knocking out power to about 12,000 NIPSCO customers in that area for about 2 1/2 hours Wednesday morning, spokeswoman Megan Henning said. Another outage affected about 220 customers in the LaPorte area.
By 11 a.m. Wednesday, fewer than 300 customer remained without power, NIPSCO said.
The Little Calumet River at Munster and Thorn Creek at Thornton in Illinois, along with the Kankakee River at Shelby and other areas to the east, were under a flood warning, the weather service said.
Hammond was faring pretty well, City Engineer Dean Button said.
The only road closure was 177th Avenue west of Calumet Avenue due to water over the roadway. There was also standing water on 129th Street, west of Calumet, but the road was not closed.
There was some standing water in some areas of the city, but nothing like the last big rain in February 2018, Button said.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
"The Little Calumet is up pretty far, but it looks like it has crested,” Button said.
Button said a rain gauge at Hohman Avenue on the Little Calumet has measured 5 inches of rain in the last four days.
Standing water on the Borman Expressway near Kennedy Avenue caused heavy delays for most of Wednesday in both directions.
A crash during heavy rain late Tuesday killed Eimy Ocampo-Ayala, 21, of Hammond, after she hit a barrier and struck two semitrailers on the westbound Borman near the Calumet Avenue exit. Police said alcohol also was suspected to be a factor.
Several crashes occurred in the hours after. About 6:30 a.m., Indiana State Police said the Indiana Department of Transportation had ensured all drains were clear but anticipated it would take time for the water to receded.
Drivers should slow down and pay attention if traveling through the area, because there is a high risk of hydroplaning, police said.
John Dubach, Hobart's public works director, said his crews have been out since Monday, cleaning storm drains and doing whatever they can to keep water flowing. There have been some reports of water backing up in homes in his city.
"Lake George is up on Lakefront Park," Dubach said. "All our stormwater drains into the lake and when its high, it gets backed up."
The following roads were closed in Hobart due to flooding: 33rd Avenue at Randolph Street; Cleveland at Linda Street; 38th Avenue and 38th Place in Cressmoor subdivision; and the Wisconsin Street bridge.
The following Porter County roads were closed until further notice: Sturdy Road between Martinal and Comeford roads in Center Township; County Road 200 West, between U.S. 6 and County Road 850 North in Liberty Township; County Road 700 North, between Willowcreek Road and County Road 500 West in Portage Township; County Road 450 North, between Sedley Road and County Road 625 West in Union Township; and County Road 400 North, between Sedley Road and County Road 375 West in Union Township, according to county officials.
Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.