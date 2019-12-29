GRIFFITH — Around 4 a.m. Kelly Swisher heard a knock at her door in Park West Apartments.
She woke up, went to the bathroom and saw a wall of smoke. She immediately woke up her sister, Alice Wasick, and her brother-in-law, Tyler Wasick.
The Wasicks grabbed their dog, Honey, and cat, Evie, and ran out of the two-bedroom apartment with the clothes on their back. They weren't wearing socks, said Alice Wasick, a science teacher in the Gary Community School Corp.
Swisher's tabby cat, Simba, didn't survive the blaze.
"This is a total loss, we lost everything," Wasick said.
To help alleviate the cost of trying to replace everything, Wasick has started a GoFundMe for her family.
"We're just going to start trying to piece our lives back together," she said.
The blaze broke out in the second floor apartment beneath hers, Wasick said, which caused firefighters to open up the roof, allowing at least 3 inches of water to pool in Wasick's apartment.
For now, she is staying with her parents while they figure out where to go next. The Wasicks and Swisher just moved into the apartment in August, but now they are considering finding a new place to live.
"We don't know anything and its terrifying," Wasick said. "We're all really sad, but at the same time were grateful everyone got out OK."
This is the second blaze at the complex in just over a month, according to previous Times reports. The November blaze injured three and left Vita Bibbs, of Griffith, dead after the fire broke out in his apartment.
Getting the call
Jeanean Morton wasn't home when the fire broke out, but her white Maltese, Princess, was.
Morton's property manager called early Sunday morning, asking about the 2-year-old dog, who Morton assumed was barking too much. Instead of complaining about the small dog, the property manager informed her there was a fire and that fire fighters rescued Princess, who was waiting in the clubhouse.
After picking up Princess, Morton said she was able to get into her apartment, where she was able to retrieve "very few" pieces clothing. Her children's toys and Christmas presents were destroyed in the blaze because firefighters had to cut into the roof of her building to fight the fire.
"Even though the fire didn't reach, the smoke was so bad that everything was charred ... everything," said Morton, who was still wearing her clothes from yesterday.
She only moved in the apartment in January 2019 and her lease is up in May, however, Morton said she doesn't think she will renew her lease after the fire, which caused three buildings to shutter.
Morton said she doesn't know what she's going to do after her two-day complimentary hotel stay provided by Park West is over. She could be relocated into another unit or complex in the meanwhile, or at least that's the rumor, she said.
Park West management was not immediately available for comment. At this time, it is unknown how many displaced in the fire, however, it appears each building has at least seven units.
A few maintenance workers stood by apartment doors, allowing tenants to come in and gather come belongings. Those workers declined to speak with The Times and deferred comments to management.
Moving forward
Like Wasick, Tarshawn Clark was home when the blaze broke out early Sunday.
"I heard the sound of the fire alarms going off and then I went to look outside to see what was going on and then that's when I smelled smoke outside and then my wife woke up the kids," Clark said.
Clark, who has lived in the complex for three years, said he didn't grab anything before fleeing the apartment. He made sure his four kids and wife were outside.
He was later able to retrieve some clothing and toiletries, but his furniture is still in the apartment, which he hopes to pick up on Monday.
His closet family lives in Chicago and after the two-day hotel stay, Clark isn't sure where he and his family will go.
"We're trying to get some wheels rolling to see where we're going to go from here," he said while packing up his car.
"Nobody ever really thinks they'll be in this situation until it actually happens. Unfortunately it did happen with us like what happened with a few others not too long ago. It's just one of those things (you) try to just deal with it, try to move forward as best as possible."
As Clark packed up the rest of his car, other residents could be seen moving out their belongings as an alarm beeped inside one of the soot-stained apartments. Residents carefully navigated around the muddy yards as they carried piles of their belongings to the car so big that they might have once occupied a room. Crime tape surrounds the three buildings damaged in the fire, while the smell of smoke still lingers in the air. A charred towel and tomato plant sit next to the railing of one of the affected apartments, an abandoned pink tricycle sits on another.
The cars left one by one, but the alarm continued to beep, serving as a reminder of the blaze that burned for hours.