UPDATE: Coroner IDs victims in fatal Cedar Lake crash

CEDAR LAKE — Police are investigating after a driver and his passenger died in an early morning crash Monday.

The Lake County Sheriff's crash reconstruction unit was dispatched about 2:30 a.m. to the area of State Line Road and 145th Avenue in unincorporated Cedar Lake for a report of a single, rollover fatal crash.

Inocente Garcia Perez, 20, of Cedar Lake, and Rogelio Cuenca Xoyotla, 25, of Cedar Lake, were pronounced dead at 4:19 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. due to blunt force trauma.

The two men were traveling in a red Ford Mustang convertible north on State Line Road approaching 145th Avenue when it exited the roadway to the east, according to county sheriff spokeswoman Pam Jones.

The driver over-corrected, crossed over the roadway, left the roadway to the west, hit a ditch, became airborne, hit a tree, flipped over and came to rest overturned, Jones said.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez said excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

"It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were also factors in this crash," he added.