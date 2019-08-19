Eastbound trains began moving shortly after 8:17 p.m. after overhead wire issues near the Gary/Chicago Airport station delayed multiple east and westbound trains Monday afternoon and evening, according to the commuter railroad's Twitter feed.
Trains were able to move slowly along a single rail line after crews worked for around two hours.
A tweet sent at 6 p.m. said eastbound trains would be stopped at East Chicago as repairs were made.
Eastbound train 209 was first stopped west of the Gary/Chicago Airport station after 4 p.m. NICTD said passengers would be bused to their stops after the train was stopped. Other passengers would be accommodated on westbound train 20 at the Gary Metro Center, the tweets said.
Eastbound trains 11, 111, 113 and 115 and westbound trains 20 and 200 were also delayed due to the overhead wire problems.
