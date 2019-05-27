All watches, warning and advisories for Porter County have expired, but a flood warning remains in Lake and LaPorte counties, a few hours after heavy rain, hail and at least one possible tornado swept through northwest Indiana.
A flood warning is in effect until further notice in Lake County, while a flash flood warning and flood advisory is in effect until 9:30 p.m. in LaPorte County, according to the National Weather Service. La Porte County is also under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.
Just before 4:30 p.m., marble-sized hail began to fall in the Munster area, continuing for at least 10 minutes.
The NWS tweeted that a storm cell had produced increasing rotation in eastern Will and southeast Cook counties, headed in the direction of Dyer. A later tweet indicated a tornado may be developing in Merrillville.
Trained spotters reported a confirmed tornado touch down near the Illinois-Indiana state line, NWS tweeted at 4:33 p.m.
Photos and videos of the storm appeared on social media shortly after it passed through the Dyer area. This photo, shared on Twitter by @NWI_Cubs_Fan, shows cloud rotations in the area of Calumet Avenue and U.S. 30.
A video taken by Kate Herron captured the storm in the same area of Dyer around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
