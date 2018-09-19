HAMMOND — A 25-year-old mother of two young children and her 28-year-old boyfriend were found dead Wednesday inside a home, police and family said.
Hammond officers found Asia Turner, 25, and her boyfriend, Ronnie Baker, 28, at 9:10 a.m. after they were called to the home in the 4500 block of Cedar Avenue for a report of a suicide.
When officers entered the home, they found two people dead inside, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
A Lake County coroner’s office release said there was a gash on Turner's hand but said the manner of death is pending. The coroner's office did not release Baker's cause of death or injuries suffered.
Family members described Turner as an outgoing woman who recently got a second job as a card dealer at Ameristar Casino in hopes of improving her children’s lives. She also worked at the Chili's restaurant in Calumet City, family and friends said.
Turner had a 5-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son, said Mozelle Turner, Asia Turner’s grandmother. Kellogg said Turner's children were not home at the time of the incident.
"She had a lot to live for," said Mozelle Turner, of East Chicago. "I just wish I could have been here to protect my child."
Asia Turner was a good mother and a good friend, she said.
"She was just a beautiful, extraordinary person," Mozelle Turner said.
Asia Turner was originally from Chicago but had lived in Hammond for several years, said her aunt Iris Melendez.
"She motivated people. She gave people advice. She loved to dance, loved to sing," Melendez said. "She was just Asia. She was a wonderful person. She's going to be dearly missed."
Erica Solis said she and Asia Turner became friends while working together at Chili's.
"She was outgoing, always happy," said Solis, of Chicago.
Asia Turner was delighted when she gave birth to her son, she said.
"She was complete when she got him," she said.
Family members said they were not aware of any problems in Asia Turner's relationship with her boyfriend. Solis acknowledged it had been rocky.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.
