UPDATE: Gary Catholic Diocese loses 'true shepherd' with former Bishop Dale J. Melczek's death

MERRILLVILLE — The Most Rev. Dale J. Melczek, who spent 23 years as the third bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Gary, died early Thursday, according to an announcement from current Bishop Robert J. McClory.

The 83-year-old celebrated 30 years in the local diocese on Friday.

"Bishop Melczek was a true shepherd who loved his flock," McClory said. "He was a tireless servant and a compassionate pastor. We have been blessed tremendously to have such a hopeful and caring leader."

"Until his last days, Bishop Melczek was still looking for new ways to share the love of Jesus in Northwest Indiana," McClory said. "We now entrust him to the love of Jesus so that he may be drawn forward into the Lord’s eternal embrace."

He led the Gary Diocese from 1992 as an apostolic administrator, coadjutor bishop three years later and finally consecrated bishop in 1996, a role in which he served until his 2014 retirement.

He leaves behind a diocese that has a Catholic population of 164,293, served by more than 100 priests, 66 deacons as well as men and women in religious orders serving its 65 parish churches.

Melczek presided over a period when longtime parish churches closed, but Catholic student enrollments grew. He was in the lead of confronting racial discrimination as well as the crisis of sexual misconduct among the clergy.

McClory said the Rite of Reception of the Body will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary, the diocese said. Visitation will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with evening prayer at 5 p.m. and night prayer at 7:45 p.m.

Visitation will resume from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday followed by morning prayer. The Mass of Christian Burial will then begin at 10:30 a.m.

All liturgies are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Diocesan YouTube channel.

Melczek was born in Detroit and ordained there as a priest in 1964.

On Dec. 3, 1982, Pope John Paul II appointed then-Father Melczek as Auxiliary Bishop of Detroit and Titular Bishop of Tragurium. As an auxiliary bishop, he served as episcopal vicar of the Northwest Region of the Archdiocese of Detroit, where he had administrative and pastoral responsibilities for 80 parishes, including schools and institutions. In September 1987, he had the privilege of coordinating Pope John Paul II’s visit to Detroit.

Pope John Paul II appointed Melczek as apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Gary on Aug. 19, 1992, due to the failing health of Bishop Norbert F. Gaughan. He was appointed coadjutor bishop on Oct. 28, 1995 and officially became the third Bishop of Gary on June 1, 1996, where he served until Pope Francis accepted his resignation on Nov. 24, 2014.

Wanting to remain active, Melczek accepted his appointment by Bishop Donald J. Hying to serve as administrator of St. Mary of Lake parish in Gary, where he faithfully served until the time of his death.

He presided over a jubilee celebration of the diocese’s 50th anniversary in 2007 that filed the Genesis Convention Center with thousands of Catholics, lifting their hands and voices in prayer.

During his long tenure as bishop, the diocese had to close some parishes, rent out buildings once used as rectories for priests and convents for nuns and require a shrinking number of priests to pastor several churches at once.

He told The Times in 2013, “"At one time the largest parish was our (Holy Angels) cathedral. Now it is very small. But we have more ministry going on than we ever did before. One of the great joys in my life has been working on the formation of deacons and lay ecclesial leaders," he said then.

"They are doing a wonderful job. I think there is more vitality in our parishes and our schools now than ever before, even though we have fewer priests."

Melczek led the diocese in establishing a Sexual Misconduct Response Team to respond to any charges misconduct by priests or church personnel.

In remarks to a group of young Catholics in 2006, Melczek called sexual misconduct by priests an "incredible tragedy" that caused him many sleepless nights filled with "personal anguish and pain."

He said in remarks to The Times in 2014 that he hoped to be remembered as taking steps to eliminate racism in the Church and that all — despite backgrounds, nationalities and religions — are children of God.

Melczek served on the Race Relations Council of Northwest Indiana issued pastoral letters in 2002 and 2003 advocating diversity and denouncing racism.

In addition to shepherding the faithful and presbyterate, Melczek served on the United States Conference of Catholic Bishop for many years.

Looking back on his career, Melczek said in 2013, ""I'm hoping that the people will say, 'The bishop helped us understand that we are the Church and that we are to be actively engaged in the Church and the works of Jesus.

“I would hope they appreciate our responsibility to do the best we can in forming our young people both in Catholic schools, religious education programs and youth ministry," he said.

The diocese currently operates 18 elementary schools, 3 high schools in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke County and nearly 13,000 students under religious instruction.

The Rev. Jeffrey Burton, administrator of St. John Bosco of Hammond, fondly recalls Melczek and the impact he had on his life and the diocese.

"Bishop Melchek was there at my seventh-grade confirmation in 1996."

Burton said years later, as he was contemplating whether to become a priest, Melczek sat down with him following a Mass at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in New Chicago.

"I had been thinking about it for five years. The Bishop asked me for my decision. "It was a mic drop moment for me. I ran out of excuses and said yes."

"Bishop Melczek came during an era of change and made us a part of the church of yes. He was a joyful witness of God's love."

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince issued a statement saying, "On behalf of my family, friends and neighbors throughout the city of Gary, I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends of the late Bishop Emeritus Dale Melzcek and to everyone in the Catholic Diocese of Gary."

"I had the honor of meeting with Bishop Melczek on several occasions, and it was clear he was truly committed to his faith and spreading the Gospel in so many ways throughout the four counties of the Diocese for three decades. Bishop Melczek led and loved his community, and he was a tremendous role model to everyday people and community leaders."

Shortly before stepping down in 2014 at the age of 75, as is required, Melczek said he was grateful for his time leading the diocese, which then numbered more than 186,000.

"I firmly believe that one who is in service to others gains more than the people he or she serves," he said. "My 23 years have been an extraordinary blessing for me, and I'm very grateful to God for the opportunity."

"Please remember Bishop Melczek in your prayers as we thank God for the service that he rendered to our diocese," McClory said. "May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace."

Melczek is survived by his sisters Sharon Lipinski and Terri (Rob) Philo, three nieces and two nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made through the Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana (catholicfuture.org; 219-769-9292, ext. 268; email: info@catholicfuture.org) to one or all three of the Catholic high school endowment funds established by Bishop Melczek (Bishop J. Melczek Endowment Fund for Andrean High School; Bishop J. Melczek Endowment Fund for Bishop Noll Institute; Bishop J. Melczek Endowment Fund for Marquette High School).