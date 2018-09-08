GARY — A 38-year-old man died after a police pursuit, motorcycle crash and fire early Saturday in the city's Midtown section, officials said.
Donte Finch, of Gary, died at the scene of the crash from blunt force trauma, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The death was ruled an accident.
About 1:22 a.m., Lake County sheriff's police began chasing a black motorcycle north in the 4400 block of Broadway in Gary, records show.
Gary police were dispatched at 1:26 a.m. to the area of 15th Avenue and Broadway for a crash, records show.
The coroner's office was dispatched at 1:30 a.m. to the area of 16th Avenue and Broadway, a news release said. Finch was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m. by a coroner's investigator.
Sheriff's police are handling the investigation, Gary police said.
