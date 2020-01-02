GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince's administration is seeking to order the Gary Community School Corp. to demolish 10 shuttered schools by March 5.
The state's Unsafe Building Law, as adopted by the Gary Common Council, requires property owners to demolish unsafe buildings if deemed blighted, according to a news release from the Prince administration.
Prince said he directed his building commissioner, Kenneth Williams, to hold a hearing Feb. 3 on the matter.
If the hearing body determines the 10 schools as unsafe, Prince said he believes the school corporation will be legally required to demolish the buildings by March 5.
When contacted by The Times for comment, Peter Morikis, district emergency manager, said the district was not contacted by the city regarding building inspections.
"However, we look forward to connecting with city officials to discuss plans for the listed properties," Morikis said.
Prince's call for the buildings to be demolished comes on the heels of Gary police discovering yet another homicide victim inside one of the city's abandoned schools. The body was discovered at Norton Elementary, near 13th and Harrison streets, in November.
Vandalism has plagued abandoned Gary public school buildings for years amid dwindling enrollment, towering debt and tax liens on properties that long-tied the hands of district officials.
Over the years, many of the schools have been hit by arson, or accessed by squatters and gangs, tagged with graffiti and looted for left-behind school equipment and other valuables.
Horace Mann High School on Garfield Street was hit by an arsonist in May 2017, its auditorium destroyed in the blaze. Three months later, in the city's Glen Park neighborhood, another suspicious fire was set to the former Lew Wallace High School.
The Prince administration has declared 10 schools as blighted:
Norton
Emerson
Horace Mann
Lew Wallace
Edison
Ernie Pyle
George Carver
Nobel
Spaulding
Brunswick
The financially troubled Gary school district was put under the control of a state-appointed emergency manager in 2017 after trustees repeatedly failed to match the district's spending to its declining revenue and racked up more than $100 million in debt.
Since that time, the emergency team has attempted, unsuccessfully, to sell off many of its school properties. Some critics say the starting asking prices were far too high, and demolition costs deterred legitimate investors from bidding.
Of the 10 Prince has declared blighted, some have received offers from the Gary Housing Authority to expand its housing offerings in the city.
Last month, the Gary Housing Authority approved purchase options for high schools of Emerson and Horace Mann. The GHA is also interested in Gary's former Spaulding Elementary School. And last year, the housing authority submitted a $160,000 bid for the Ernie Pyle Elementary School property.
In fall 2018, George Carver Elementary, 2535 Virginia St., received a $35,000 bid from Henry Leong, managing member of Little Calumet Greenspace, LLC. The proposal calls for the school to be environmentally remediated, razed and the footprint developed into a logistics complex.
The city of Gary made a $100,000 bid during a previous round of bidding on Franklin Elementary School, where the city plans to build affordable housing and mixed commercial properties.
Jefferson Elementary, at 601 Jackson St., received a $150,000 bid from Indiana American Water Co., which plans to use the property for future expansion to the existing Borman Park Water Treatment facility at 650 Madison St., documents show.
The cost for demolition is estimated between $750,000 and $1 million, the water company’s proposal states.
Patheon Corp. put in a $100,000 bid for the Duncan Elementary property on 21st Avenue for mixed use development. The proposal calls for six town homes, office space and a warehouse for supplying appliances and cabinets for other developments, documents state.
The school corporation's administration office, 620 E. 10th Place, received a $35,000 bid from Richardson Disposal, a company that operates the city’s citizens’ drop-off program.
Richardson Disposal was deeded the property last year and is working to demolish the structure.
Nobel Elementary, 601 Potawatomi Trail, received a $75,000 bid from First Metro Development.
Gary school officials plan to give an update on the sale of district-owned property in its upcoming Emergency Manager Public Forum at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Gary Area Career Center.