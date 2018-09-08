GARY — A 38-year-old man died after leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash when he struck an SUV early Saturday in the city's Midtown section, officials said.
Donte Finch, of Gary, died at the scene of the crash from blunt force trauma, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The death was ruled an accident.
Lake County sheriff's police initially stopped Finch about 1:22 a.m. in the 3700 block of Broadway in Gary for speeding, Deputy Cmdr. Brad Bosse said. Finch had been observed traveling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone in the 4400 block of northbound Broadway.
The officers asked Finch to shut off his black motorcycle and step off of it, but he revved it up and sped off north on Broadway, Bosse said. Finch then entered westbound Interstate 80/94 as the officers pursued him.
After a short distance, Finch made a U-turn and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 before exiting the interstate on the westbound entrance ramp from southbound Broadway, Bosse said.
Finch then cut across all southbound lanes of Broadway and headed north. Officers, who were some distance behind Finch, saw him speed into an intersection and hit the driver's side door of an SUV turning south on Broadway from westbound 16th Avenue, police said.
The motorcycle immediately became engulfed. Officers arrived, called for an ambulance and pulled Finch away from the flames to safety, Bosse said.
Police also helped the driver and passengers out of the SUV. No one in the SUV reported any injuries, police said.
Medics arrived and placed Finch on a stretcher. Officers found a pistol and identification on him during a quick pat down, police said.
The reason Finch fled the traffic stop, including whether he was legally in possession of the pistol or had any warrants, remained under investigation, Bosse said.
Indiana State Police, at the request of sheriff's police, have agreed to conduct an investigation into the crash.
State police are conducting only a crash reconstruction investigation, said Master Trooper Glen Fifield, who referred all other questions about the pursuit to sheriff's police.
Gary police assisted with traffic control after the crash, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.