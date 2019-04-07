GRIFFITH - A Griffith woman was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after being rescued from an apartment fire, Griffith Fire Dept. deputy chief Don Hill said.
The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Deborah Clark-Whitted by the Cook County Medical Examiner.
Clark-Whitted was rescued from a room at the Crestview Apartment Homes, 750 N Elmer Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:47 a.m. and found the room and its contents on fire, according to a news release from the Griffith Fire Dept.
Clark-Whitted was transported to Munster Community Hospital and later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois where she succumbed to her injuries, Hill said.
Firefighters began putting out the fire minutes upon arrival, finally extinguishing it at 3:12 a.m. Crews remained on scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations until 4:32 a.m., the release states.
The apartment unit that was on fire was deemed a total loss. Two units below that one have minor smoke and water damage, with one being deemed uninhabitable. The apartment building had 12 units and all were evacuated during the fire, Hill said.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire. Highland Fire Dept., Lake Ridge Fire Dept., Griffith Police Dept. and Superior Ambulance also assisted at the scene, the release states.