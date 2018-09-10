HAMMOND — Police on Monday rallied around a 5-year-old girl battling eye cancer by escorting her to a chemotherapy treatment, taking her to lunch and buying her gifts.
Several police officers in three squad cars left Hammond early Monday to take 5-year-old Samara “Sammy” Gonzalez and her mom Diana Barr, both Hammond residents, to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
"It's been amazing,' Barr said. "We thought maybe it would be one or two officers coming to the appointment, and it was seven. She loved it. They gave her a Build-a-Bear and toys. She had a blast. She's happy when people around her are having a good time. It helps her if she's feeling good when she goes to chemo. She has an energetic nature and if she's playing she's not thinking about it."
As a baby, Sammy was diagnosed with eye cancer and underwent chemotherapy, said Michael Elkmann, president of Hammond Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51. She also lost one of her eyes.
The cancer recently returned, and she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
"She's having two more chemos," Barr said. "The next one is tomorrow and hopefully the one in October is her last. Hopefully, she'll be cancer-free for good with no new tumors."
Elkmann said he first met Sammy in August at the department's National Night Out event, and Sammy asked if he would go to her chemotherapy treatment the following day.
That wasn't possible, but Hammond police loaded up Sammy with school supplies two weeks later at their back-to-school extravaganza.
They also planned Monday's trip to Indianapolis. Several FOP members took three of the department's squad cars on the ride, Elkmann said.
"It was a great day," Elkmann said. "She was very excited. She held up pretty well. She was strong and brave, going through something like this. She's an inspiration."
After her treatment, they took Gonzalez to lunch at Buffalo Wild Wings and to Build-a-Bear in the Castleton Square Mall on Indianapolis' northeast side, where she picked out a rainbow tie dye bear and an entire wardrobe for her.
"It felt amazing to help," Elkmann said. "So many have children of our own, and it really pulled on our heartstrings. We want to give her a special day with all the negative she had to endure. It meant the world to her."
Gonzalez briefly got flustered when the cops left her briefly to fill up their gas tanks, telling her mom "they were her friends" and she "loves them."
"I don't even know how to thank them," Barr said. "This is one of the best things people have ever done for us. They came out and stayed the whole time when they have families of their own. Officers don't get enough recognition for the goodness that they do. They are great ones, and this is a prime example."