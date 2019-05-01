HAMMOND — Municipal workers across the Region are responding after continual rain Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday morning caused flooding and thousands of power outages.
Hammond is faring pretty well, head engineer Dean Button, said.
The only road closure is 177th Avenue west of Calumet Avenue due to water over the roadway. There is also standing water on 129th Street, west of Calumet, but it is not closed. Button reported there is some standing water in some areas of the city, but nothing like the last big rain in February of 2018.
“The Little Calumet is up pretty far, but it looks like it has crested,” Button said.
Button said a rain gauge at Hohman Avenue on the Little Calumet has measured 5 inches of rain in the last four days.
John Dubach, Hobart’s public works director, said his crews have been out since Monday, cleaning storm drains and doing whatever they can to keep water flowing. There have been some reports of water backing up in homes in his city.
“It is holding its own. Lake George is up on Lakefront Park. All our storm water drains into the lake and when its high, it gets backed up,” Dubach said.
Dubach said the following roads are closed in Hobart due to flooding: 33rd Avenue at Randolph Street; Cleveland at Linda Street; 38th Avenue and 38th Place in Cressmoor subdivision; and the Wisconsin Street bridge.
“While we have received a few notifications of backups, the city of Gary has not closed any streets due to flooding, Gary spokeswoman LaLosa Burns said.
The roads in Porter County closed until further notice include Sturdy Road between Martinal and Comeford roads in Center Township; County Road 200 West, between U.S. 6 and County Road 850 North in Liberty Township; County Road 700 North, between Willowcreek Road and County Road 500 West in Portage Township; County Road 450 North, between Sedley Road and County Road 625 West in Union Township; and County Road 400 North, between Sedley Road and County Road 375 West in Union Township, according to county officials.
Portage is also reporting numerous road closures due to flooding in the city.
The intersection of Hamstrom Road and Defiance Avenue; the intersection of Boulder and Belmont; Lakewood at Spring Street (east of Hamstrom); Samuelson road south of Central Avenue at Robbins Ditch and the intersection of Aspen and Oakwood are all reported closed on the city's municipal Facebook page.
"We’ve had 4 1/2 inches fall in the past 48 hours; so unfortunately, the ground is saturated, and our drainage system is at maximum capacity. City departments have been working together all morning to address these issues throughout the city as quickly as possible," Assistant Street Department Superintendent Randy Reeder said.
In Lake County, road closures include: Clark Street from 91st to 101st Avenue; 213th Street and Calumet Avenue; 7000 W. Belshaw Ave.; 129th and Main Street; 117th Avenue between Cline and Parrish Avenue; and 101st and Clark 121st, east of Iowa Street. Some lanes of U.S. 41 by the river are closed due to high water and 97th Avenue between Clay an d Randolph are reported flooded over, according to the county highway department. Closures will continue to be posted throughout the day.
The weather is also blamed for a tree falling in the area of 5430 Chase Street that resulted in 12,046 NIPSCO customers going without power for 2 1/2 hours Wednesday morning, said Megan Henning, project communications specialist with the power company.
The size of the outage is the result of the tree damaging a main circuit that feeds several sub stations, she said.
Most of the power was restored by early morning to Merrillville, but NIPSCO was still hunting down the cause of an outage in the area of County Road 100 West and Severs Road in LaPorte that impacted 222 customers, Henning said.
By 11 a.m. Wednesday, NIPSCO reported outages across the Region were under 300.
Several crashes occurred in the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in the area of Kennedy Avenue early Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation's TrafficWise tweets.
Hammond resident Eimy Ocampo-Ayala, 21, died after a crash about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday during the rainfall on the westbound Borman Expressway near Calumet Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Localized flooding was occurring about 6:30 a.m. in both directions near the Kennedy Avenue exit, Indiana State Police said.
INDOT checked the drains and found they were clear, but it will take time for the water to recede, police said. With more rain in the forecast, that process could be slow.
Drivers should slow down and pay attention if traveling through the area, police said. There is a high risk of hydroplaning.
Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton , Jasper counties were under a flash flood watch until 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Another half inch of rain was expected, bringing total rainfall since early Tuesday to 1 to 2 inches locally, forecasters said.
Areas near rivers, streams, creeks and retention ponds, and sites with poor drainage and lowland flooding are at risk.
Showers and thunderstorms could continue into Thursday, forecasters said. Residents should monitor weather forecasts and never drive vehicles through flooded areas.
Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.