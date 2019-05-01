HAMMOND — Heavy rains overnight left more than 12,000 NIPSCO customers without power for a couple of hours Wednesday morning and forced the closing of flooded roadways throughout Porter County.
Hammond resident Eimy Ocampo-Ayala, 21, also died after a crash at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday during the rainfall on the westbound Borman Expressway near Calumet Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The roads in Porter County closed until further notice include Sturdy Road between, Martinal and Comeford roads in Center Township; County Road 200 West, between U.S. 6 and County Road 850 North in Liberty Township; County Road 700 North, between Willowcreek Road and County Road 500 West in Portage Township; County Road 450 North, between Sedley Road and County Road 625 West in Union Township; and County Road 400 North, between Sedley Road and County Road 375 West in Union Township, according to county officials.
The weather is also blamed for a tree falling in the area of 5430 Chase Street that resulted in 12,046 NIPSCO customers going without power for 2 1/2 hours Wednesday morning, said Megan Henning, project communications specialist with the power company.
The size of the outage is the result of the tree damaging a main circuit that feeds several sub stations, she said.
Most of the power was restored by early morning to Merrillville, but NIPSCO was still hunting down the cause of an outage in the area of County Road 100 West and Severs Road in LaPorte that impacted 222 customers, Henning said.
Several crashes occurred in the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in the area of Kennedy Avenue early Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation's TrafficWise tweets.
Localized flooding was occurring about 6:30 a.m. in both directions near the Kennedy Avenue exit, Indiana State Police said.
INDOT checked the drains and found they were clear, but it will take time for the water to recede, police said. With more rain in the forecast, that process could be slow.
Drivers should slow down and pay attention if traveling through the area, police said. There is a high risk of hydroplaning.
Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton , Jasper counties were under a flash flood watch until 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Another half inch of rain was expected, bringing total rainfall since early Tuesday to 1 to 2 inches locally, forecasters said.
Areas near rivers, streams, creeks and retention ponds, and sites with poor drainage and lowland flooding are at risk.
Showers and thunderstorms could continue into Thursday, forecasters said. Residents should monitor weather forecasts and never drive vehicles through flooded areas.
