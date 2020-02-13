You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Here are the latest on school closures, delays
UPDATE: Here are the latest on school closures, delays

STOCK snow
Jonathan Miano, The Times

The following confirmed schools will be closed or delayed Thursday because of the weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates.

JASPER COUNTY

Kankakee Valley School Corporation, Wheatfield - 2-hour delay, no PM Pre-K.

Rensselaer Central Schools Corp. - Closed

LAKE COUNTY

Andrean High School, Merrillville - Closed

Ascension Lutheran Christian School, Gary - Opening at 10 a.m.

Calumet Christian School, Griffith - Closed

Charter School of The Dunes, Gary - Closed

City of Hobart Schools - Closed

Gary Community School Corp. - 15-minute bus delay

Griffith Public Schools - Closed with some exceptions

Hanover Community School Corp. - 2-hour delay

Higher Institue of Arts and Technology - Closed

Plum Creek Christian Academy, Dyer, 2-hour delay

River Forest Community School Corporation, Hobart - Closed

Tri-Creek School Corporation, Lowell - Closed

LAPORTE COUNTY

LaPorte Community School Corporation - Closed

Michigan City Area Schools, Michigan City - Closed

Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp. - Closed

NEWTON COUNTY

North Newton School Corp. - Closed

South Newton - closed

PORTER COUNTY

Duneland Schools, Chesterton - Closed

East Porter County School Corp. - Closed

MSD Boone Township School District - Closed

Nativity of Our Savior School, Portage - Closed

New Vistas High School, Portage - Closed

Portage Christian School, Portage - Closed

Portage Township School Corporation, Portage - Closed

Union Township School Corporation - Closed

Valparaiso Community Schools - Closed

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

New Prarie United School Corp - Closed

