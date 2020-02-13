UPDATE: Here are the latest on school closures, delays

The following confirmed schools will be closed or delayed Thursday because of the weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates.
JASPER COUNTY
Kankakee Valley School Corporation, Wheatfield - 2-hour delay, no PM Pre-K.
Rensselaer Central Schools Corp. - Closed
LAKE COUNTY
Andrean High School, Merrillville - Closed
Ascension Lutheran Christian School, Gary - Opening at 10 a.m.
Calumet Christian School, Griffith - Closed
Charter School of The Dunes, Gary - Closed
City of Hobart Schools - Closed
Gary Community School Corp. - 15-minute bus delay
Griffith Public Schools - Closed with some exceptions
Hanover Community School Corp. - 2-hour delay
Higher Institue of Arts and Technology - Closed
Plum Creek Christian Academy, Dyer, 2-hour delay
River Forest Community School Corporation, Hobart - Closed
Tri-Creek School Corporation, Lowell - Closed
LaPorte Community School Corporation - Closed
Michigan City Area Schools, Michigan City - Closed
Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp. - Closed
NEWTON COUNTY
North Newton School Corp. - Closed
South Newton - closed
PORTER COUNTY
Duneland Schools, Chesterton - Closed
East Porter County School Corp. - Closed
MSD Boone Township School District - Closed
Nativity of Our Savior School, Portage - Closed
New Vistas High School, Portage - Closed
Portage Christian School, Portage - Closed
Portage Township School Corporation, Portage - Closed
Union Township School Corporation - Closed
Valparaiso Community Schools - Closed
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY
New Prarie United School Corp - Closed