How to help

Hobart businesses Traditions Barbershop, 600 E. Third St., and Shout Green, 216 Main St., are accepting donations of items to help the people who lost their homes in the fire at 538 E. Third St. on Tuesday night.

They are accepting:

— Gently used or new adult clothing and shoes (no children were affected by the fire)

— Toiletries

— Gas cards

— Groceries

— Gift cards

— Blankets

Shout Green's office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 219-940-1167 for more information.

Traditions Barbershop is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 219-309-8932 for more information.