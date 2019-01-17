A Dunkin Donuts box with one last doughnut and two Box O’ Joe containers remain at the scene of Tuesday night's fire in downtown Hobart. The fate of the historic downtown building ravaged by fire won't be known until later this week.
HOBART — The fate of a historic downtown building ravaged by fire Tuesday night remains unclear.
Building official Michael Hannigan said Thursday insurance adjusters and others are working to inspect the building to determine if it can be salvaged or if it will have to be demolished.
Hannigan said tenants will not be allowed back into the building for safety reasons.
Hobart Fire Department Lt. John Reitz said about a dozen residents were displaced from the 122-year-old building, but all have found temporary housing.
"At the moment, I don't know its fate," Hannigan said of the building, adding he does not have the expertise to determine if the building is structurally sound. He said that determination will depend on recommendations from the adjuster and parties involved in the investigation are expected to gather sometime Friday afternoon to make the recommendation.
A fire broke out about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the building at 538 E. Third St. Firefighters from multiple departments fought the blaze throughout the night. The building, constructed in 1897, housed Copper Penny Tanning on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.
Reitz said the investigation is ongoing by his department and will continue once firefighters safely can re-enter the building. Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzalez said there is no criminal investigation into the fire at this time.
Miguel Negroni, owner of Traditions Barbershop just across the street, said he received a text from a friend shortly after the fire broke out. Concerned for the shop he opened just three months ago, he and Ivan Monjaras, a barber at the shop, raced to the location.
Their shop was fine, but the two watched for hours as firefighters from multiple departments worked to snuff the blaze.
"These guys were putting their lives on the line," Negroni said of the firefighters.
The two opened the shop to firefighters as a warming center and place to use the restroom. They began brewing coffee and doing what a good member of the community should do in the time of need, they said.
"A barbershop is a staple of the community. Community and barbershops just work hand in hand," Negroni said. "We were here until 5:30. We made coffee until we ran out."
Negroni's business, along with Shout Green, 216 N. Main St., are taking up collections for the people who lost everything in the fire.
No firefighters or tenants were injured, but two police officers were hurt.
Officer Adam Ahmad, 26, a five-year veteran of the Police Department, was treated for smoke inhalation at St. Mary Medical Center after he attempted to enter the building to evacuate residents.
Officer Noah Frizzell, 29, was admitted to the hospital after being involved in a single-car crash on Third Street, just east of Ash Street. Frizzell was responding to the fire when he lost control of his vehicle on a patch of ice and struck two trees before coming to a stop.
Capt. Gonzalez said Frizzell remained in the hospital Thursday afternoon.
"He's doing all right," Gonzalez said. "We're not sure when he will be released."
