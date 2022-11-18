 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE Icy roads throughout Region leading to crashes, fouling Friday morning commute

Morning crashes

Multiple crashes are being reported during the Friday morning commute along local stretches of Interstate 65 and Interstate 80, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

 Provided

As multiple crashes foul Friday morning traffic throughout the Region, Gary police urge motorists to slow down and prepare for icy conditions on the roadways.

"The temperature has remained below freezing overnight so that means ice ice baby," the department shared. "Take special care at intersections, and please slow down, like seriously we are pleading with you slow down!"

"An accident has already occurred on 80/94 near Grant Street, so if you were planning on using the expressway check your travel times," police said. "This also means extra cars pushed off on to the city streets so be mindful near Burr, Grant and Broadway exits for extra vehicles."

Multiple crashes have been reported throughout the early morning commute along Interstate 65 and Interstate 80, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

These included a crash involving a semi-truck along the northbound lanes of I-65 between 137th Avenue and U.S. 231 in Crown Point.

A little further north, an accident had blocked all southbound lanes of I-65 between 113th Avenue and U.S. 231 in Crown Point, INDOT said.

Another crash along westbound I-80 blocked a ramp between Georgia Street and Ind. 53 in Gary, the state said.

The left eastbound lane of I-80 was closed by yet another crash between Indiana Street and I-65 in Gary.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

