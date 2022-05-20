 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

UPDATE: Lake County crash causes widespread power outage second day in a row

  • 0
NIPSCO stock

For the second day in a row, NIPSCO experienced a widespread power outage Friday morning.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

For a second day in a row, a driver struck a utility pole early Friday, resulting in a widespread power outage in Lake County.

Friday's crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Merrillville Road and U.S. 30 in Merrillville, NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning said.

The crash caused a high voltage power line to drop into another line, cutting power to 4,646 customers primarily in the Merrillville and Crown Point areas, she said.

Crews have been on scene and power is expected to be restored to most customers by mid morning, Henning said.

"We appreciate the patience of the community," she said.

More than 10,000 customers were left in the dark Thursday after a vehicle struck a pole at 61st Avenue and Hayes Street in Merrillville at 6:55 a.m., which brought down a power line, Henning had said.

Power was restored to most of those customers by late morning.

People are also reading…

Thursday's outage forced the closure of the Lake County Government Center, which houses county offices, various courtrooms and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Whoa! Scientists finally know why these dolphins are lining up to rub against coral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts