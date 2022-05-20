UPDATE: Lake County crash causes widespread power outage second day in a row

For a second day in a row, a driver struck a utility pole early Friday, resulting in a widespread power outage in Lake County.
Friday's crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Merrillville Road and U.S. 30 in Merrillville, NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning said.
The crash caused a high voltage power line to drop into another line, cutting power to 4,646 customers primarily in the Merrillville and Crown Point areas, she said.
Crews have been on scene and power is expected to be restored to most customers by mid morning, Henning said.
"We appreciate the patience of the community," she said.
More than 10,000 customers were left in the dark Thursday after a vehicle struck a pole at 61st Avenue and Hayes Street in Merrillville at 6:55 a.m., which brought down a power line, Henning had said.
Power was restored to most of those customers by late morning.
Valpo children found in home littered with waste, drugs and paraphernalia, police say
Man tries 'jackpot switch' to avoid casino slot prize going to unpaid child support, police say
Bystander comes to aid of Porter County cop being attacked by wanted man, department says
Disney CEO Bob Chapek tells IU graduating class about Region roots: 'For a period of time, I slept in the breakfast nook'
Prison releases former First Baptist Church of Hammond pastor
Indiana gasoline prices in June will include 74.4 cents per gallon in taxes
Cause of death revealed for 3-year-old found along Region shoreline
Police: MMA fighter on his way to see mom took down wanted man attacking cop
One dead, one in custody following Merrillville crash, police say
WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle blaze in St. John home with partial structural collapse
Missing woman with dementia found after Valparaiso search
Evaluation process on how to safely house former cop behind bars same as any inmate, officials say
Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on DoorDash, to Texas mom's surprise
Indiana tax revenue far exceeds expectations in April, data show
Chesterton man identified in rollover crash, coroner says
Thursday's outage forced the closure of the Lake County Government Center, which houses county offices, various courtrooms and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Historic House of Tomorrow plans restorations
House of Tomorrow
LaPorte County Career & Technical Education Center students recently helped restore the original metal kitchen cabinets.
John J. Watkins, The Times
House of Tomorrow
Indiana Landmarks and the National Park Service ready the House of Tomorrow for renovations.
John J. Watkins The Times
House of Tomorrow
Indiana Landmarks and the National Park Service ready the House of Tomorrow for renovations.
John J. Watkins, The Times
House of Tomorrow
Indiana Landmarks and the National Park Service ready the House of Tomorrow for renovations.
John J. Watkins, The Times
House of Tomorrow
Indiana Landmarks and the National Park Service ready the House of Tomorrow for renovations.
John J. Watkins The Times
House of Tomorrow
The House of Tomorrow was displayed at the 1933 Chicago World's Fair then ferried across Lake Michigan to Beverly Shores.
John J. Watkins, The Times
House of Tomorrow
Indiana Landmarks and the National Park Service ready the House of Tomorrow for renovations.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!