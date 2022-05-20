UPDATE: Lake County crash causes widespread power outage second day in a row

For a second day in a row, a driver struck a utility pole early Friday, resulting in a widespread power outage in Lake County.

Friday's crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Merrillville Road and U.S. 30 in Merrillville, NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning said.

The crash caused a high voltage power line to drop into another line, cutting power to 4,646 customers primarily in the Merrillville and Crown Point areas, she said.

Crews have been on scene and power is expected to be restored to most customers by mid morning, Henning said.

"We appreciate the patience of the community," she said.

More than 10,000 customers were left in the dark Thursday after a vehicle struck a pole at 61st Avenue and Hayes Street in Merrillville at 6:55 a.m., which brought down a power line, Henning had said.

Power was restored to most of those customers by late morning.

Thursday's outage forced the closure of the Lake County Government Center, which houses county offices, various courtrooms and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.