UPDATE: Lake County sues firm for LED lights never delivered; firm defaulted, lender claims

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners is trying to recoup some of the $415,000 they paid to a company two years ago to purchase LED lights that were never delivered.

The owner of LTN Solutions, Ryan Rettig, of Crown Point, breached his contract with the county and failed to pay his supplier and California lender, court records allege.

At least 570 light fixtures are sitting in LTN and Rettig’s supplier’s warehouse waiting for shipment to America, the county has claimed.

The county's crossclaim — which targets both LTN and sole owner Rettig — alleges LTN is not properly funded. The county also claims Rettig accepted the $415,000 payment, stopped efforts to fulfill his contract, and failed to reimburse his supplier.

County attorney Matt Fech clarified Monday that about $80,000 worth of lights were never delivered, and the county is seeking that from Rettig, along with any amount above and beyond that to cover escalating product costs.

"That's what's in dispute," Fech said.

He said the county can also recoup an additional $42,000, the amount of the bid bond submitted by LTN, if LTN doesn't follow through or perform as the contract outlines.