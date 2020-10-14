 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Lake Health Department begins free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing for those 2 and up
COVID-19

UPDATE: Lake Health Department begins free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing for those 2 and up

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Health Department began offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing through the Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday.

The testing, conducted outdoors at the health department at 2900 W. 93rd Ave. in Crown Point, is free and doesn't require an appointment, according to a Facebook post from Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

Results can be sent via text or email, depending on which method is selected at registration, the post reads.

*** PLEASE SHARE *** The Lake County Indiana Health Department has announced drive-thru COVID-19 testing outside the...

Posted by Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Martin Stevens, administrator of Lake County Homeland Security/EMA, said beginning Thursday, testing would be open to anyone anyone 2 and older who lives or works in Indiana.

"The test administered for ages 2-11 is a nasal swab that is used only in the nostrils with a 2-3 seconds of the swab rolled inside of each nostril. If anything, it's ticklish to many," Stevens said in an email Thursday.

"The 12 and over folks will have what many think of as the swab that touches your brain, but it really doesn't. It may not be the most pleasant experience you have in your life, but you've already experienced worse, almost certainly."

This week, testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday , Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Testing will resume from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and will be offered through Oct. 24.

Editor's note: This story was updated on Oct. 15 to reflect new information provided to The Times from Lake County Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Concerned about COVID-19?

