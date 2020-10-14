UPDATE: Lake Health Department begins free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing for those 2 and up

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Health Department began offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing through the Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday.

The testing, conducted outdoors at the health department at 2900 W. 93rd Ave. in Crown Point, is free and doesn't require an appointment, according to a Facebook post from Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

Results can be sent via text or email, depending on which method is selected at registration, the post reads.

Martin Stevens, administrator of Lake County Homeland Security/EMA, said beginning Thursday, testing would be open to anyone anyone 2 and older who lives or works in Indiana.

"The test administered for ages 2-11 is a nasal swab that is used only in the nostrils with a 2-3 seconds of the swab rolled inside of each nostril. If anything, it's ticklish to many," Stevens said in an email Thursday.

"The 12 and over folks will have what many think of as the swab that touches your brain, but it really doesn't. It may not be the most pleasant experience you have in your life, but you've already experienced worse, almost certainly."