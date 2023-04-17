HAMMOND — A fire involving a 110-foot utility pole has been put out, but the local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road remained closed late Monday morning, officials reported.

South Shore passenger train service, which had been halted because of the fire, will be operating on a temporary weekend/holiday schedule between Hammond and Chicago beginning at 12:10 p.m. Monday, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District announced.

"Trains will make all scheduled intermediate station stops between Hammond and Millennium," NICTD said.

Train/bus service will continue to be suspended at all stations east of Hammond until NIPSCO completes its repairs, according to the commuter train provider.

NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning announced around 10:15 a.m. Monday the fire located along the Indiana Toll Road between Calumet Avenue and Cline Avenue had been put out.

"NIPSCO crews are on site to assess the damage and make the necessary electrical equipment repairs as safely and quickly as possible," she said. "The cause of the pole fire is not known at this time."

NIPSCO is responding with the help of the Indiana Department of Transportation and local first responders.

Toll road traffic in either direction is being diverted ahead of the fire site, INDOT said.

