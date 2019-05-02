GARY — A longtime businessman died in a fire Wednesday at his auto body shop in the city's Midtown section, officials said.
Herman Kendrick, 65, of Gary, was found inside Herman's Body Shop at 2179 Broadway after a fire inside the business, according to city officials and the Lake County coroner's office.
Kendrick operated his business at that location for at least 25 years, city spokeswoman LaLosa Dent Burns said.
City officials were saddened to learn of Kendrick's death.
"Our heartfelt condolences are offered to the family during this difficult time," Dent Burns said.
The Gary Fire Department was dispatched about 6:45 a.m. for a report of a fire, police said.
When an officer arrived on scene, a woman said she thought her husband might be inside, police said.
Kendrick was pronounced dead on scene about 9 a.m. The cause and manner of death were pending, a coroner's release said.
Police said foul play was not suspected.
Gary Fire Department officials did not respond to messages left Tuesday and Wednesday seeking information about the fire.