UPDATE: Lowell man dies in 3-vehicle wreck

HANOVER TWP. — An 87-year-old Lowell man died late Friday from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle wreck near U.S. 41 and 119th Avenue, authorities said.

Ronald Joseforsky was driving a Kia Soul when his vehicle went left of center, striking a Mazda CX 3 head-on. The Kia rolled over and came to rest on its roof, Lake County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Pamela Jones said.

A third, unspecified vehicle, driving behind the Mazda, was then struck by debris from the collision.

The Lake County Coroner pronounced Joseforsky dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death are pending.

An investigation is ongoing.

Other assisting agencies included Lake County Sheriff's Department and Cedar Lake EMS.

