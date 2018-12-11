LOWELL — A 66-year-old woman died Saturday from injuries she suffered in a crash last month, officials said.
Madona Bigheart, of Lowell, was hurt in a crash about 10 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 200 block of East 181st Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Police were sent to the crash scene at 7:16 a.m. on Nov. 23 for a crashed vehicle with two unresponsive subjects inside, according to the Lake County sheriff's report.
By the time the wreck was called in, the exhaust pipe was cold, and there was frost on the inside and outside of the vehicle, the report said.
The man and woman inside of the vehicle were taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point and later transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois. Both the man, who was the driver, and Bigheart had injuries to their torsos, their extremities and heads, the report said.
Bigheart died at Loyola University Medical Center from complications of multiple injuries suffered in the crash. Her death was ruled an accident.
The man is still alive, officials at the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
Police investigations revealed a large deceased deer in the ditch and tire marks leading off of the road that indicated the vehicle went through a grass ditch and muddy field and through a residential yard after hitting the deer.
Police said they believe the deer struck the front of the car, rolled up past the windshield and caused the roof to rip off of the frame of the vehicle. The windshield was also shattered from the impact.
The vehicle hit a large evergreen tree on East 181st Avenue, where it was discovered the next morning.
The final wreck into the tree crushed the bumper, fender and hood of the vehicle, indicating the car made impact at a high speed.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.