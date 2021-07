UPDATE: Majority of outages resolved after thousands lost power, NIPSCO says

NIPSCO crews had the majority of outages repaired as of Wednesday night after thousands were without power.

As of 9 p.m. there were less than 20 outages among the communities in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the company.

Just more than 1,400 NIPSCO customers were without power in the Cedar Lake area earlier Wednesday, alongside several other communities in Northwest Indiana. The outages came in the wake of thunderstorms moving through the Region.

Around 2,000 customers in the Chesterton area were also temporarily in the dark a short time Wednesday afternoon, according to NIPSCO.

