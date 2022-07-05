UPDATE: Majority of power restored Tuesday afternoon with some remaining outages

Customers are encouraged to prepare by compiling a storm preparedness kit, which includes essential medicines, non-perishable food, water, flashlights, portable radio, extra batteries and a manual can opener.
Those experiencing a power outage can report it by texting "out" to 444111, visit nipsco.com/outages or download the NIPSCO app.
Customers are encouraged to avoid downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations.
"Every downed wire should be treated as though it is a live wire," the company said.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Beach demonstration
