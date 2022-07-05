UPDATE: Majority of power restored Tuesday afternoon with some remaining outages

The majority of outages resulting from the Monday overnight storms have been repaired as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m., about 500 customers were still without power, down from the 6,000 outages reported as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NIPSCO website.

The main existing outages are localized in Portage, Hobart, Hammond, Gary and Dyer. Restoration times vary based on location.

"NIPSCO crews are working to assess damage, make necessary repairs and restore power as safely and quickly as possible," the company said in a prepared statement.

About 13,000 customers had reportedly been without power overnight.

Among the harder hit communities across the Region overall included East Chicago, Merrillville, Hammond, Michigan City, Valparaiso and Gary, according to NISPCO's online power outage site.

"We understand that any service outage is an inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during our assessment and restoration efforts," the company said.

"The forecast for today is predicting potential additional severe storms," according to NIPSCO. "Our crews will continue to be ready to respond to this anticipated weather."

Customers are encouraged to prepare by compiling a storm preparedness kit, which includes essential medicines, non-perishable food, water, flashlights, portable radio, extra batteries and a manual can opener.

Those experiencing a power outage can report it by texting "out" to 444111, visit nipsco.com/outages or download the NIPSCO app.

Customers are encouraged to avoid downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations.

"Every downed wire should be treated as though it is a live wire," the company said.

Bob Kasarda Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.