UPDATE: Man found dead after fire engulfs RV parked in home's driveway

MERRILLVILLE — One man died in a fire late Saturday that gutted an RV and damaged a home in the 5400 block of Georgia Street, officials said.
Jason Morris, 37, of Merrillville, was found dead inside the RV parked in the driveway after fighters doused the flames, according to fire officials and the Lake County coroner's office.
Merrillville firefighters responded to the scene at 11:40 p.m. and found the RV engulfed. The fire also spread to the home's eaves, Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said.
The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes, he said.
Morris' cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's release said.
No foul play is suspected and the fire remains under investigation, Yerga said.
Crown Point, Gary and Lake Ridge firefighters assisted at the scene.
