You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Man found dead after fire engulfs RV parked in home's driveway
alert urgent

UPDATE: Man found dead after fire engulfs RV parked in home's driveway

{{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — One man died in a fire late Saturday that gutted an RV and damaged a home in the 5400 block of Georgia Street, officials said.

Jason Morris, 37, of Merrillville, was found dead inside the RV parked in the driveway after fighters doused the flames, according to fire officials and the Lake County coroner's office.

Merrillville firefighters responded to the scene at 11:40 p.m. and found the RV engulfed. The fire also spread to the home's eaves, Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said.

The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes, he said.

Morris' cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's release said.

No foul play is suspected and the fire remains under investigation, Yerga said.

Crown Point, Gary and Lake Ridge firefighters assisted at the scene.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

VIDEO: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Valparaiso Officer Keith Perez

1
0
0
9
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts