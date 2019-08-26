{{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE — A Merrillville man who went missing Aug. 19 has been reunited with his family, police said.

Nathan Philip Whitmore, 22, was last seen in the area of the Schererville Walmart after family members were there with him for an eye appointment, Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.

Whitmore exited the store at some point during the visit and did not return.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Schererville police Cmdr. Jeff Cook said Whitmore was reunited with his family Friday, after police issued a request for information about his whereabouts.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
10
3

Tags

Lake County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.