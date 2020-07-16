UPDATE: Mayor shuts down Michigan City beaches, Washington Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — All city beaches and Washington Park will be shut down, effective midnight Friday through July 23, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the mayor's office announced Thursday.

Citing unprecedented crowds, Mayor Duane Perry issued an executive order Thursday, calling for the closures of Washington Park, including the zoo, Senior Center, Fedder's Alley, Sunset Grille, and all city beaches.

The shuttering of the public spaces means no vehicular, pedestrian, motorcyclist and bicyclist traffic will be allowed.

"As the city navigates through the unprecedented developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor is closely monitoring the situation. His first concern is for the health and safety of all residents," according to a news release.

"This closure will undoubtedly cause inconveniences and disruptions to those who visit, utilize our beachfront, zoo, and park. However, the city is committed under these trying conditions to take precautionary and necessary measures intended to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus locally," the mayor's office said in a news release.