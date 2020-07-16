You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Mayor shuts down Michigan City beaches, Washington Park
UPDATE: Mayor shuts down Michigan City beaches, Washington Park

Beach safety

Beachgoers at Michigan City's Washington Park Beach are notified by the sign on the lifeguard stand that no staff are on duty, and to swim at their own risk. The beach does not have lifeguards  this summer.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — All city beaches and Washington Park will be shut down, effective midnight Friday through July 23, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the mayor's office announced Thursday. 

Citing unprecedented crowds, Mayor Duane Perry issued an executive order Thursday, calling for the closures of Washington Park, including the zoo, Senior Center, Fedder's Alley, Sunset Grille, and all city beaches. 

The shuttering of the public spaces means no vehicular, pedestrian, motorcyclist and bicyclist traffic will be allowed. 

"As the city navigates through the unprecedented developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor is closely monitoring the situation. His first concern is for the health and safety of all residents," according to a news release.

"This closure will undoubtedly cause inconveniences and disruptions to those who visit, utilize our beachfront, zoo, and park. However, the city is committed under these trying conditions to take precautionary and necessary measures intended to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus locally," the mayor's office said in a news release.  

The LaPorte County Health Department, along with the LaPorte County Commissioners, passed a mandate Wednesday requiring face coverings for all residents of LaPorte County when they are in outdoor public areas where a distance of six feet from others cannot be maintained.

Perry's order comes on the heels of Mayor Joe Stahura in Whiting shuttering Whihala Beach until further notice due to unusually large crowds and inability for beachgoers to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Perry's order expires at 11:59 p.m. July 23 unless the Michigan City Common Council agrees to an extension. However, if the council declines, the park department can also order for the closure of any facility and property under its jurisdiction, the order states. 

The order exempts weddings previously scheduled with the Michigan City Park Department.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

