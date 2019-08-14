EAST CHICAGO — A boiler exploded at T.A.C. East, Inc. Wednesday morning, sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.
Fire Chief Anthony Serna said fire crews are battling the still active blaze at 2000 East Gary Road, with officials arriving at the scene three minutes after the initial call about 7:20 a.m.
Serna said the explosion originated in the garage portion of the business, which is attached to a two-story office space.
Three male employees were injured, suffering first, second and third-degree burns to their arms and legs, Serna said. All are in stable condition at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.
“We’re thankful employees just received burns to extremities,” Serna said. "And there weren't any fatalities."
Although the fire has now spread past the garage to the office, Serna said the fire is under control, but it will take some time before crews completely extinguish the flames. Hot spots are currently being targeted in order to keep the space cool since it is filled with fuel and chemical containers.
Serna said all East Chicago crews are on site. Hammond and Gary fire departments are also offering assistance.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.