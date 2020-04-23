UPDATE: Merrillville man charged after he flips car, runs from police in Crown Point

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Police arrested a Merrillville man Thursday after he ran from the scene of a one-car crash in the 1300 block of North Main Street, Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said.

He is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail and faces charges of habitual traffic violation and failure of duty, Janda said. The man's identity will be released once charges are accepted by prosecutors.

The man, who is in his 40s, hit a concrete pylon and flipped his car about 12:20 p.m. before fleeing on foot, police said.

Two police K-9s and the Lake County sheriff's helicopter assisted in the search, Janda said.

