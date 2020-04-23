UPDATE: Merrillville man charged after he flips car, runs from police in Crown Point

Police respond to a flipped vehicle Thursday on Main Street near Jewel Osco in Crown Point. Police said a man in 40s hit a concrete pylon and flipped his car before fleeing on foot. The man was later arrested, and two police K-9s and a Lake County sheriff's helicopter assisted in the search.
Provided
Police took one man into custody after he crashed a vehicle into a concrete pylon and fled on foot.
Provided
Crown Point Fire Rescue responds to a flipped vehicle on Main Street.
CROWN POINT — Police arrested a Merrillville man Thursday after he ran from the scene of a one-car crash in the 1300 block of North Main Street, Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said.
He is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail and faces charges of habitual traffic violation and failure of duty, Janda said. The man's identity will be released once charges are accepted by prosecutors.
The man, who is in his 40s, hit a concrete pylon and flipped his car about 12:20 p.m. before fleeing on foot, police said.
Two police K-9s and the Lake County sheriff's helicopter assisted in the search, Janda said.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
The assailant struck up a conversation with the 83-year-old and then punched him in the face, police said.
1 of 3
Police respond to a flipped vehicle Thursday on Main Street near Jewel Osco in Crown Point. Police said a man in 40s hit a concrete pylon and flipped his car before fleeing on foot. The man was later arrested, and two police K-9s and a Lake County sheriff's helicopter assisted in the search.