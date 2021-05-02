UPDATE: Missing boater identified; search to resume Monday morning

EAST CHICAGO — High wind and waves forced Indiana Conservation Police to call off a second day of searching Sunday for a boater who went missing after a boat capsized several miles offshore in the Indiana Harbor area, an official said.

Kelvin Soto Crespo, 20, of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, and the 18-foot Bayliner runabout boat he was riding were not found, police said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources conducted a surface and air search Sunday with help from the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Marine and Aviation Units, Conservation Officer Tyler Brock said.

Weather permitting, the search will resume Monday morning, he said.

Crespo and three other people were aboard when the Bayliner capsized just before 2:15 p.m. Saturday offshore from the East Chicago Marina, authorities said.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat launched from the Chicago station and rescued two of the boat's occupants. The two told officials that four people had been aboard.

A good Samaritan rescued a third boater, officials said.

Two of the boaters were treated for hypothermia, and a third person was in critical condition Saturday night, officials said.