UPDATE: Missing boater identified; search to resume Monday morning

EAST CHICAGO — High wind and waves forced Indiana Conservation Police to call off a second day of searching Sunday for a boater who went missing after a boat capsized several miles offshore in the Indiana Harbor area, an official said.
Kelvin Soto Crespo, 20, of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, and the 18-foot Bayliner runabout boat he was riding were not found, police said.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources conducted a surface and air search Sunday with help from the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Marine and Aviation Units, Conservation Officer Tyler Brock said.
Weather permitting, the search will resume Monday morning, he said.
Crespo and three other people were aboard when the Bayliner capsized just before 2:15 p.m. Saturday offshore from the East Chicago Marina, authorities said.
A U.S. Coast Guard boat launched from the Chicago station and rescued two of the boat's occupants. The two told officials that four people had been aboard.
A good Samaritan rescued a third boater, officials said.
Two of the boaters were treated for hypothermia, and a third person was in critical condition Saturday night, officials said.
All three told officials they were able to put on life jackets when the boat went down, DNR said.
An investigation into why the boat capsized remains ongoing, Brock said.
Anyone who spots the Bayliner or any items that may be associated with it is asked to call Indiana Conservation Police at 812-837-9536.
Other agencies assisting during Saturday's search included the East Chicago and Whiting Fire Departments and the Chicago Fire Department Aviation Unit.
