Marquette Park Beach

Boats operated by the Portage Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources search Monday for a missing boater off Marquette Park Beach in Gary.

 John J. Watkins

GARY — Police said the man they are searching for in the waters off Marquette Park Beach was driving a speed boat that capsized early Sunday evening.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Pawel Knych, according to Lt. Dawn Westerfield, a spokeswoman for the Gary Police Department.

He is from Itasca, Illinois.

Knych's cell phone and life jacket were recovered with the boat following the 5:50 p.m. incident, she said.

Knych is described as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches in height, and weighing approximately 280 pounds, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Coast Guard or the Gary Police Department.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is among the agencies continuing to search the waters Monday morning using a sonar, DNR Law Enforcement Conservation Officer Terri Millefoglie said.

The Coast Guard is also on site, Lt. Phillip Gurtler said Monday morning.

The search began Sunday after beachgoers reported seeing a man enter the water from the moving boat, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Gavin Shepherd had said.

Witnesses reported the unmanned boat was left circling in Lake Michigan near Marquette Park Beach, Millefoglie said.

Several agencies responded and were able to gain control of the boat and begin the search, she said.

Beachgoers on Jet Ski-type crafts also searched Sunday, but were unable to locate the man, Shepherd said.

The Coast Guard responded with a search boat and helicopter, he said.

Lake County also sent out a helicopter and was joined in the search by its marine unit and the Gary Fire Department, he said.

Officials believe only one person was aboard the boat, Shepherd said.

Gurtler said it is not known whether the man was wearing a life jacket when he entered the water.

Other agencies assisting are the Gary Police Department, Portage Marine Unit and Gary Parks Department lifeguards.

