GARY — Police said the man they are searching for in the waters off Marquette Park Beach was driving a speed boat that capsized early Sunday evening.
The man was identified as 45-year-old Pawel Knych, according to Lt. Dawn Westerfield, a spokeswoman for the Gary Police Department.
He is from Itasca, Illinois.
Knych's cell phone and life jacket were recovered with the boat following the 5:50 p.m. incident, she said.
Knych is described as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches in height, and weighing approximately 280 pounds, Westerfield said.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Coast Guard or the Gary Police Department.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is among the agencies continuing to search the waters Monday morning using a sonar, DNR Law Enforcement Conservation Officer Terri Millefoglie said.
The Coast Guard is also on site, Lt. Phillip Gurtler said Monday morning.
The search began Sunday after beachgoers reported seeing a man enter the water from the moving boat, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Gavin Shepherd had said.
Witnesses reported the unmanned boat was left circling in Lake Michigan near Marquette Park Beach, Millefoglie said.
Several agencies responded and were able to gain control of the boat and begin the search, she said.
Beachgoers on Jet Ski-type crafts also searched Sunday, but were unable to locate the man, Shepherd said.
The Coast Guard responded with a search boat and helicopter, he said.
Lake County also sent out a helicopter and was joined in the search by its marine unit and the Gary Fire Department, he said.
Officials believe only one person was aboard the boat, Shepherd said.
Gurtler said it is not known whether the man was wearing a life jacket when he entered the water.
Other agencies assisting are the Gary Police Department, Portage Marine Unit and Gary Parks Department lifeguards.
7 ways to avoid drowning
By Giles Bruce, giles.bruce@nwi.com, 219-853-2584
Every week in Northwest Indiana, it seems, we hear another story of a person drowning in Lake Michigan.
Since 2010, there have been more than 585 drownings on the Great Lakes, about half of them in Lake Michigan, and about half of those on the lake's south end.
And August is often the deadliest month of the year on the Great Lakes, as water temperatures are 75 to 80 degrees and many people are on summer vacation.
To make sure you and your loved ones make it home safe from a trip to the lake, follow these tips (courtesy of Jamie Racklyeft of the
Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium and Dave Benjamin of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project):
Times file photo
1. Check the conditions ahead of time.
Go to the National Weather Service's
Great Lakes Beach Hazards site for the swim risk at the beach you're planning to visit. "When in doubt, don't go out," Racklyeft said. "You're safe on the shore."
Times file photo
2. Always wear a life vest.
That goes for whether you're swimming, kayaking or boating. "Having a life jacket in the boat somewhere, that doesn't help. If you're falling off your bike, you don't suddenly put on a helmet. If you're in a car accident, you don't suddenly put on your seatbelt," Racklyeft said. "Life jackets are cool. Drowning's not cool."
3. Flip, float and follow.
If you're starting to drown, flip over onto your back and float. Keep your head above the water. Calm yourself. Conserve your energy. Follow the safest course to safety. Don't fight the current. Follow the current to assess which way it's flowing, and swim perpendicular to the flow. If you're too tired to swim, continue floating and signal for help.
Provided
4. If you're caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing away from the shore. "Trying to swim out of it isn't going to help you, it's going to exhaust you," Benjamin said. "Surviving a water emergency is a marathon."
Times file photo
5. Don't panic.
"Someone who's having a panic attack is typically hyperventilating," Benjamin said. "They're exhaling more than they're inhaling, deflating their lungs and buoyancy. In addition to that, they're becoming light-headed and lethargic, not thinking clearly, going into tunnel vision."
Times file photo
6. If you see someone struggling in the water, get them something that floats.
That could include a life ring, cooler, football, soccer ball or boogie board. People who jump into the water to save a drowning victim often end up drowning themselves.
Times file photo
7. Stay away from rock walls, piers and other structures.
7. Stay away from rock walls, piers and other structures. Structural currents churn the water, creating a washing machine-like effect. Those currents are just as deadly in the Great Lakes as rip currents.
Times file photo
