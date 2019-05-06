WEST CREEK TOWNSHIP — A man reported missing in April was found dead Sunday not far from his home, officials said.
Zakkary D. Bartell was found dead in the area of Mississippi Street and Baldwin Road, near the Apple Valley subdivision in an unincorporated area east of Lowell, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's release said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department said it was investigating the death as an apparent suicide. Police were awaiting a final autopsy report.
Bartell was last seen April 9 at subdivision, Lake County sheriff's police said.