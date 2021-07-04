 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missing swimmer's body recovered from water off Lake Street Beach
GARY — Authorities recovered the body of 20-year-old man Sunday after he fell off a sand bar and drowned in Lake Michigan off Lake Street Beach, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The man's name was being withheld pending notification of family.

The man was walking with a friend on the sandbar when he went under about 5 p.m. and didn't resurface, said Tyler Brock, a public information officer for Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.

A lifeguard with the Gary Park Department spotted both men struggling in the water and was able to rescue one of them, Brock said.

Martinez said officers in the Sheriff's Department helicopter spotted the man's body about 8:15 p.m.

Over Father’s Day weekend and into that following Monday, four youths were pulled from Lake Michigan and did not survive, three along Wisconsin’s southern shore in Racine and one on Indiana’s south shores in Michigan City

The man was at the beach Sunday with a group of friends, some of whom remained on the beach with authorities during the search, Brock said.

Authorities cleared Lake Street Beach during the search, hanging yellow tape to keep beachgoers from migrating west from Marquette Park Beach.

The National Weather Service deemed conditions Sunday a low risk for swimming, he said.

Brock said sandbars also have been involved in other recent drownings in Michigan City this year.

Sandbars are constantly changing, and their size depends on conditions. The dropoff from a sandbar can range from 1 foot to more than 5 feet, Brock said.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The Lake County Sheriff's Dive Team and Marine Unit, helicopter and patrol officers helped with the search, along with the Gary Fire and Police departments, Conservation Police, Indiana State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Portage Fire Department and a multiagency dive team made, Brock said.

The man's drowning brought the total number recorded for Lake Michigan this year to 16, according to statistics tracked by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. An outcome remained unknown in two additional cases.

That's an increase from the 12 drownings recorded as of July 4, 2020, the organization said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

