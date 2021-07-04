UPDATE: Missing swimmer's body recovered from water off Lake Street Beach

GARY — Authorities recovered the body of 20-year-old man Sunday after he fell off a sand bar and drowned in Lake Michigan off Lake Street Beach, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The man's name was being withheld pending notification of family.

The man was walking with a friend on the sandbar when he went under about 5 p.m. and didn't resurface, said Tyler Brock, a public information officer for Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.

A lifeguard with the Gary Park Department spotted both men struggling in the water and was able to rescue one of them, Brock said.

Martinez said officers in the Sheriff's Department helicopter spotted the man's body about 8:15 p.m.

The man was at the beach Sunday with a group of friends, some of whom remained on the beach with authorities during the search, Brock said.

Authorities cleared Lake Street Beach during the search, hanging yellow tape to keep beachgoers from migrating west from Marquette Park Beach.

The National Weather Service deemed conditions Sunday a low risk for swimming, he said.