UPDATE: More than 1,400 without power in Cedar Lake, NIPSCO says

Just more than 1,400 NIPSCO customers are without power in the Cedar Lake area, the company is reporting.

The outages come in the wake of thunderstorms moving through the Region.

Power has been restored to most of the nearly 2,000 customers in the Chesterton area that had been left in the dark a short time Wednesday afternoon, according to NIPSCO.

Scattered and much smaller outages are also reported elsewhere around the Region.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.