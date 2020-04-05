You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: More than 30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across Region, officials say
Coronavirus stock

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

 Associated Press

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

Lake County recorded 22 new cases as of Sunday, up 7% from 313 on Saturday to 335.

Porter County saw 10 new cases, rising from 49 to Saturday to 59 on Sunday.

Two new cases were recorded Sunday in LaPorte County, which had a total of 21 cases Sunday.

No new deaths across the three counties was reported Sunday. Lake County previously has recorded eight deaths, while LaPorte County has seen two deaths.

To the south, officials reduced the confirmed number of cases Jasper County to 12. Data can change as health officials gather more information about each case. One person has died in Jasper County.

In Newton County, the number of cases increased by three to a total of four cases. 

To the east, St. Joseph County has 102 cases, up from 89. The county has one death.

The number of confirmed cases in Indiana rose 11.5%, from 3,953 to 4,411.

A total of 127 Hoosiers have died because of the disease, up 9.5% from 116 deaths reported Saturday.

At least 22,652 have been tested, including 1,808 in Lake, 525 in Porter, 353 in LaPorte, 146 in Jasper and 35 in Newton County.

Marion County remains the most-impacted with 1,760 confirmed cases and 37 fatalities.

Lake County has the second-highest number of positive cases, but Madison County has now recorded nine deaths — one more than Lake County, data showed.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

