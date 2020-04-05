UPDATE: More than 30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across Region, officials say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

Lake County recorded 22 new cases as of Sunday, up 7% from 313 on Saturday to 335.

Porter County saw 10 new cases, rising from 49 to Saturday to 59 on Sunday.

Two new cases were recorded Sunday in LaPorte County, which had a total of 21 cases Sunday.

No new deaths across the three counties was reported Sunday. Lake County previously has recorded eight deaths, while LaPorte County has seen two deaths.

To the south, officials reduced the confirmed number of cases Jasper County to 12. Data can change as health officials gather more information about each case. One person has died in Jasper County.

In Newton County, the number of cases increased by three to a total of four cases.

To the east, St. Joseph County has 102 cases, up from 89. The county has one death.

The number of confirmed cases in Indiana rose 11.5%, from 3,953 to 4,411.