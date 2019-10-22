{{featured_button_text}}

More than 7,500 people are still without power in the Region after high winds downed trees and damaged various utility lines Monday.

NIPSCO's website shows a bulk of the outages occurring in Gary, with nearly 2,000 being reported as of 8:10 a.m. Tuesday. Other affected areas included Griffith, Merrillville, Hammond, East Chicago and Dyer.

Crews worked through the night to assess and service the areas, continuing into the morning. There still isn't an estimate of when power will return.

The National Weather Service reports high winds are expected in the Region Tuesday, with speeds estimated at 26 mph. 

The mass outage — which grew at one point to more than 50,000 — has prompted School City of Hammond officials to close Morton High School Tuesday.

"Students and teachers will be utilizing an eLearning day," Hammond officials said. "Assignments will be posted to classrooms by 9 a.m."

Gary Community Schools Corporation cancelled classes for Banneker Elementary at Marquette due to the outage, as well. All other Gary schools remain open.

Power was restored at Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus and Ivy Tech Community College's East Chicago campus, both of which were closed Monday. All operations were set to resume Tuesday.

