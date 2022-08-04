UPDATE: Most NIPSCO customers should have power back, but a few will wait until Friday

The number of NIPSCO customers still without power a day after power thunderstorms tore through the Region was at just under 2,000 early Thursday afternoon, the company reported.

The figure is down from a high of 23,000 and the company said most of its customers should have power back by the end of the day Thursday.

"Due to the extensive damage caused by many downed trees and wires, we estimate that a small number of customers, including those in portions of Gary, Hobart, Merrillville and Portage may not be restored until tomorrow (Friday) evening," according to NIPSCO.

"We are tracking weather patterns and there is a potential for additional storm activity especially in the eastern portion of our service area which could contribute to new outages today if severe."

Merrillville remained the hardest hit at 900 outages as of early Thursday afternoon, followed by Portage at 640, Hobart at 482 and Gary at 446, according to NIPSCO.

Wednesday's heavy winds and rain resulted in widespread damage, including downed trees, poles and power lines, the company said.

"As crews continue to work on restoration, customers are encouraged to make the plans necessary to keep themselves and their families safe during an extended outage," NIPSCO said.

"It can be frustrating to see power restored in other parts of your town or city or even across the street from home," according to the company. "You may be on a different circuit than your neighbor."

"An outage affecting your home/business may call for a more extensive repair needed down the street or in another part of your neighborhood before what's affecting your service can be restored. Rest assured, even if you don't see our trucks, our crews are focused on finding and fixing your outage as quickly and safely as possible."

The company warns the public to avoid downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations.

"Every downed wire should be treated as though it is a live wire," NIPSCO said.

"Following an assessment of the damage, NIPSCO’s restoration process begins with repairing large transmission and distribution lines that supply electricity to large numbers of customers in large geographic areas — including critical customers such as hospitals and emergency response," according to the company.

"Repairs to other lines that serve smaller groups of customers can't be made until the larger lines feeding electricity to those areas are repaired."

NIPSCO customers experiencing a power outage should report it by texting "out" to 444111, visiting nipsco.com/outages or by using the NIPSCO app, available on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.