Chesterton police and local families are asking for the public's help in locating two teens who were reported missing and are believed to be in danger.
The two teenagers ran away from home and haven't been in contact with family since Wednesday evening. Chesterton police posted a public announcement Thursday afternoon on their Facebook page giving details about the teens and asking for the public's help in locating them.
Aiden Moran, 16, of Hammond, is a white male with dark blonde hair, brown eyes and is 5 foot 8 inches and 120 pounds. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Wednesday in Hammond, according to the Chesterton police's post.
Madeline Paugh, 15, of Chesterton, is a white female with brown hair, blue eyes and is 5 foot 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen at 10 p.m. Wednesday in Chesterton, her mother confirmed.
"To both of you - we are doing everything we can to find you, but even if you don't want to be found please, I beg you to let us know you're safe and alive even if you just send a letter or message somehow," Melissa Long, Aiden Moran's mother, said. "We love you and won't give up."
Madeline's mother, Rachael Paugh, of Chesterton, said she's been trying to spread awareness for people to be on the lookout.
“We're trying to get as many people as we can to get the word out,” Rachael Paugh said. “Somebody has to have seen them.”
Both teens are in need of medication, according to the police announcement, and neither has access to a cellphone. Police believe they have crossed state lines and could be in danger.
Rachael Paugh said neither teen has a driver's license, so they would be traveling on a train or a bus.
The police said the teens' possible destinations include California, Florida and New Orleans. Rachael Paugh said she has many concerns about the safety and health of the teens.
“My daughter is on medication for her heart, and she doesn't have that with her,” Rachael Paugh said.
Long said she hopes people share the article about the missing teens in hopes that the two will see her message below, wherever they may be.
"Aiden Moran, I love you so much," Long said. "I just finished making the slippers you wanted. I miss you. Gizmo and Ziggy are waiting on your bed for you. I can only eat or cook things you like. You'll always be my baby and I'm trying everything to find you. You are a piece of my heart walking around outside of my body. Even if you don't want to come home, please at least let me know you are safe somehow. I keep thinking about our old matching shoes 'same like mommy',' and the stick and the star store, and Lego Land, random trips to Chicago, chaperoning your field trips with classes of annoying kids, April fool's salt, spiders on my pillow, roasting each other with that sense of humor I'm taking credit for teaching you and so much more, but always love even though I was mad at you."
"Madeline Paugh, your family misses that beautiful face," Long continued. "Your sweet personality. Your baby brother needs you. Your mom loves you more than you will ever understand. I miss you and our talks. Your mom can say so much more but in the time I've known you, adorable and gentle are the things I most remember."
The Chesterton Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact police at 219-926-1136. Alternatively, people can also contact 1-800-THE-LOST.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.