UPDATE: Motorcyclist crossed lanes, lost control before fatal crash, cops say
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

ST. JOHN — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Dyer died as a result of a crash just after 1 p.m. Sunday, according to St. John Police Chief Steven Flores.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist crossed traffic lanes on Calumet Avenue near Greystone Drive before losing control and striking a curb, Patz said.

Roger Patz, spokesman for the department, said officers were dispatched to the area to find the motorcyclist lying in the grass near the intersection. When police arrived, the man had "no signs of life," Patz said. 

A witness traveling behind the victim stopped to render aid and CPR until officers arrived and took over, Patz said. 

Once paramedics arrived on scene, the Lake County coroner's office was notified. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This story is developing. Check back later for updates. 

