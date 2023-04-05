The thunderstorms that continue to rumble their way through the Region Wednesday morning have now left nearly 4,000 NIPSCO customers in the dark, according to a power outage report provided by the utility company.

Valparaiso and Chesterton are the hardest hit communities, accounting for nearly half of all the reported power outages, NIPSCO reported.

Highland, Kouts, Hebron and Munster are also reporting several hundred outages each.

Area highways appeared to be moving fine in the wake of the thunder, lightening and heavy rains, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

