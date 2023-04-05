The thunderstorms that continue to rumble their way through the Region Wednesday morning have now left nearly 4,000 NIPSCO customers in the dark, according to a power outage report provided by the utility company.
Valparaiso and Chesterton are the hardest hit communities, accounting for nearly half of all the reported power outages, NIPSCO reported.
Highland, Kouts, Hebron and Munster are also reporting several hundred outages each.
Area highways appeared to be moving fine in the wake of the thunder, lightening and heavy rains, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Merrillville hit hard by storm
The Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville sustained substantial damage to trees and houses in Friday night's storm.
Part of this house in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville was separated from the rest by high winds in Friday night's storm.
Fences from a row of houses in the Madison Meadows subdivision were damaged in Friday's storm.
Crews work on poles Saturday on 73rd Avenue in Merrillville that were partially knocked over in Friday's storm.
Friday's storm left tree debris and property damage in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville.
Cleanup from Friday's storm proceeds Saturday in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville.
Cleanup from Friday's storm continues Saturday at a house in the Forest Hills subdivision just east of Broadway in Merrillville.
Disabled kids hunt eggs in Schererville
Harrison Koranek, 7, of Crown Point gathers plastic eggs during the Logan’s Love Easter egg hunt Saturday for children with disabilities at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schererville.
Sam Ingram, 6, of Highland gathers plastic eggs during the Logan’s Love Easter egg hunt for disabled children Saturday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schererville.
Mason Merriweather, 5, of Schererville receives an egg during the Logan’s Love Easter egg hunt for disabled children Saturday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schererville.
US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank
Northwest Indiana Food Bank volunteer coordinator Sandra Johnson (right) instructs volunteers on how to prepare food boxes Friday.
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan (center) joins volunteers as the prepare food boxes Friday at Northwest Indiana Food Bank.
Willimena Smith (left) and Lashun Taylor help pack food boxes Friday at Northwest Indiana Food Bank.
1 dead in Glen Park homicide; SWAT teams dispatched to scene
A Gary police SWAT armored vehicle drives toward the location of a homicide in the 4400 block of Delaware Street in Gary. SWAT was deployed as a precautionary measure, police said.
Methodist Hospitals Foundation receives gift from United States Steel Corporation
Dan Killeen, Vice President of U.S. Steel-Gary Works, speaks Wednesday at a ceremony announcing a gift from U.S. Steel to the Methodist Hospitals Foundation.
Dan Killeen, left, Vice President of U.S. Steel-Gary Works, and Matt Doyle, President and CEO of Methodist Hospitals, chat Wednesday before the announcement of a $100,000 gift from U.S. Steel to the Methodist Hospitals Foundation.
White Castle transition
Jill Banik (left) takes a photo of Z'satrice Lott as she distributes White Castle cheeseburgers Tuesday during the last-day commemoration at the historic building in Whiting.
Samantha Fernandez shows off the cellphone profile picture she uses for her father, Jesse Morando, during the last-day commemoration Tuesday at the historic White Castle in Whiting.
White Castle employees Michael Castillo, Rachele Sasenberg, Z'satrice Lott and Jesse Brewer take a break from distributing burgers Tuesday during the last-day commemoration at the historic building in Whiting.
Kim Dollins shows a picture from when she worked at White Castle when she was 17 years old.
Community Help Network
Volunteers pack buddy bags with assorted food items. Those bags are distributed to low-income families at schools across southern Lake County.
Spring has sprung
Taking advantage of nice weather, 2-year-old Angelina Lujano, of Dyer, takes her French bulldog Tina for a ride Monday at Centennial Park in Munster.
MC zoo reopens Saturday
Washington Park Zoo Director Jamie Huss greats Stripes, the zoo's tiger, through a glass window thick enough to withstand the force of a charging tiger or lion.
MC zoo reopens Saturday
A treat ball and old fire hoses hang from a limb for black-handed spider monkeys at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City.
