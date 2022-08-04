UPDATE: Nearly 4,600 NIPSCO customers remain in the dark in the wake of fierce storms

Nearly 4,600 NIPSCO customers were still without power early Thursday in the wake of powerful thunderstorms that tore through the Region Wednesday afternoon.

Utility company crews have worked through the night to bring that number down from the high of 23,000 outages.

"All available NIPSCO crews and contractor resources are engaged and working around the clock to assess damage, make necessary repairs and restore power after severe thunderstorms bringing heavy winds and rain this afternoon caused widespread outages," the company had said. "Storm damage includes downed trees, poles and power lines."

Portage had the most outages Thursday morning at 1,221, followed by Merrillville at 938, Hobart at 874, Gary at 448, Chesterton at 392 and Michigan City at 335, NIPSCO reported.

"It can be frustrating to see power restored in other parts of your town or city or even across the street from home," NIPSCO said. "You may be on a different circuit than your neighbor. Rest assured, even if you don’t see our trucks, our crews are focused on finding and fixing your outage as quickly and safely as possible."

The company has been unable to estimate when power will be restored to remaining customers left in the dark.

"If you see a truck driving by your house or neighborhood, please note that the assessment process requires our crews to move around to find the source of the outage," NIPSCO said. "An outage affecting your home may call for a repair needed down the street or in another part of your neighborhood. Rest assured, even if you don’t see our trucks, our crews are focused on finding and fixing your outage as quickly and safely as possible."

The company warns the public to avoid downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations.

"Every downed wire should be treated as though it is a live wire," NIPSCO said.

"Following an assessment of the damage, NIPSCO’s restoration process begins with repairing large transmission and distribution lines that supply electricity to large numbers of customers in large geographic areas - including critical customers such as hospitals and emergency response," according to the company.

"Repairs to other lines that serve smaller groups of customers can’t be made until the larger lines feeding electricity to those areas are repaired."

NIPSCO customers experiencing a power outage should report it by texting "out" to 444111, visiting nipsco.com/outages or by using the NIPSCO app, available on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.