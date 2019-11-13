{{featured_button_text}}
NIPSCO
GARY — Nearly 3,500 people were without power Wednesday, according to NIPSCO's website.

Nick Meyer, a NIPSCO spokesperson, said the Merrillville-based company starting receiving calls about 9 p.m. Tuesday from affected customers. 

Meyer said the outages stemmed from a substation at Virginia Street and East 8th Avenue in Gary, where crews worked overnight to restore power.

A line had come down, causing the outage, however what made the line malfunction is unknown at this time. Meyer said. 

By 8 a.m. Wednesday, all 3,500 outages were resolved, he said. 

As of 2:30 p.m., there were 60 additional Gary residents without power, however the outages were resolved by Wednesday evening. 

As a result of the outage, school personnel closed Williams Elementary School in Gary.

