GARY — Nearly 3,500 people were without power Wednesday, according to NIPSCO's website.

Nick Meyer, a NIPSCO spokesperson, said the Merrillville-based company starting receiving calls about 9 p.m. Tuesday from affected customers.

Meyer said the outages stem from a substation at Virginia Street and East 8th Avenue in Gary, where crews have been working overnight to restore power.

Meyer said the actual cause of the blackout is still unknown and might be due to problems with equipment or related to winter weather. Wednesday's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 29 degrees, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

As a result of the outage, school personnel have closed Williams Elementary School in Gary.

Meyer said power is expected to return sometime Wednesday morning.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

