UPDATE: NIPSCO restores power to most in widespread outage caused by crash

NIPSCO had restored power by 11 a.m. Thursday to most of the more than 10,000 customers left in the dark earlier in the day after a vehicle stuck a utility pole in Merrillville, according to officials.

The vehicle stuck a pole at 61st Avenue and Hayes Street at 6:55 a.m., which brought down a power line, NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning said.

Merrillville was the hardest hit area, reporting 6,557 outages as of 7:30 a.m., according to NIPSCO's power outage website.

Schererville reported 2,331 outages, followed by Griffith at 343 and Hammond at 208, according to NIPSCO.

The power outage forced the closure of the Lake County Government Center Thursday morning, which houses county offices, various courtrooms and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The Lake County E-911 Center and Lake County Jail were running on backup generators, Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay said.

All of the county’s information technology and maintenance staff were working to maintain the condition of the buildings during the outage, Repay said.

Officials hoped to reopen the government center as scheduled Friday morning, he said.

NISPCO crews were at the accident scene in Merrillville early Thursday evaluating the damage, Henning said.

"We thank the community for their patience," she said.

Times Staff Writers Sarah Reese and Dan Carden contributed to this report.

