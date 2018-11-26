Some Region residents need to bundle up or seek shelter from the cold.
Power has been restored to 80 percent of the some 40,000 NIPSCO customers who lost power Monday morning due to snow and heavy winds which contained wind gusts of 45 mph. About 6,800 customers remain powerless as of 5 p.m.
Power won't be restored in some areas until midnight Tuesday, according to a NIPSCO update. Those areas run from Hammond to Hebron, Cedar Lake to Valparaiso, Hobart to LaPorte.
"NIPSCO employees continue to work around-the-clock to respond to the damage, with the support of additional resources working in the call center and emergency command center to focus on power restoration efforts," according to an update issued about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Additional outside crews and resources have been secured for added support, according to the update.
Temperatures will dip to about 20 degrees Monday night and the National Weather Service is calling for a high on Tuesday of 24 degrees in the Region.
The storm over night also delayed South Shore Line commuter trains and delayed or closed schools.
About 2 inches of snow fell overnight in some areas, and tapered off by mid-day. High winds continued to cause snow to blow and drift.
UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.
The outages were widespread, with higher numbers of customers affected in northern areas of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. However, thousands in communities as far south as Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Lowell, Hebron and LaPorte also were affected.
The number of Kankakee Valley REMC members without power fell from about 2,700 at the height of the storm to 550 about 10:30 a.m., spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said. By 3 p.m., all REMC members' power had been restored.
Outages initially affected cooperative members in LaPorte, Porter and Starke counties. The largest number of remaining outages were in Porter County's Jackson Township, where wind and fallen trees downed power lines.
Several westbound South Shore Line trains were delayed Monday morning because of weather, according to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.
"The delays this morning are the result of weather-related gate malfunctions, which require us to slow down our trains," NICTD spokeswoman Nicole Barker said. "We are not currently experiencing issues with ice, as our ice scrapers were out this morning to prepare for the weather. Given the intensity of the storm, and the fact that it is more severe in Chicago, we are monitoring the situation by the minute."
Several agencies reported a number of downed trees because of heavy snow and winds.
A number of schools planned to open late or were closed because of the weather. Find a complete list here.
Hobart's Joan Martin Elementary School remained open throughout the day despite losing power.
Superintendent Peggy Buffington said the school lost power about 10:40 a.m. and came back on about 2:15 p.m. She said lunch was delivered to all students and room temperatures remained between 64 degrees and 66 degrees throughout the day.
"NIPSCO was assessing the situation and thought perhaps it would come back up which it did – they are terrific. Kids were safe. Most of these kids would have had no power in their home either," Buffington said in a written statement.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said roads were more slushy than snow- or ice-packed, but conditions could become icy as temperatures continue to drop.
"In the LaPorte area, things are getting worse as the snowfall intensifies," INDOT said. "Reports of downed trees are coming in as well as slideoffs and crashes."
A total of up to 3 inches of snow was expected in LaPorte County, according to the National Weather Service.
The Porter County Highway Department said about 2 inches of snow fell overnight, and multiple trees were downed by the heavy snow and high winds. Department employees were working to clear downed trees, and all trucks were out salting and plowing.
Officials urged drivers to be careful, slow down and allow extra time for travel.
A jackknifed semi on Interstate 80/94 near Torrence Avenue in Lansing slowed traffic in both directions.
Travel advisories for Porter and LaPorte counties were issued, but later lifted. Such advisories mean routine trips may be restricted in areas because of hazardous conditions.
A winter weather advisory for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties expired at noon. Snowfall was tapered off, but forecasters warned roads could remain slippery or icy.
A lakeshore flood warning for all three counties also expired at noon.
Abnormally high lake levels and onshore wind gusts of more than 50 mph caused 14- to 18-foot waves along the lakeshore. Waves were expected to wash over piers and jetties and flood some areas. Residents on or near the lakeshore should take precautions, the weather service said.
Forecasters warned that shoveling heavy, wet snow can put a strain on the heart. Move only small amounts of snow with each shovel pass, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.